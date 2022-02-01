Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $494.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.20.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.67.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

