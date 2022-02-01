Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY22 guidance to $8.26-8.46 EPS.

NYSE:ARE traded up $5.28 on Monday, hitting $194.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

