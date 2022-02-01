Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after acquiring an additional 85,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alector by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

