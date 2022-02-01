Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $124,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

