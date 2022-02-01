Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $124,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.