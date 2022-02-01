Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €142.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €142.00 ($159.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($143.82) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.85 ($150.39).

Airbus stock opened at €112.12 ($125.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.46. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a one year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

