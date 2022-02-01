AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

