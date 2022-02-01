AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AGFMF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

