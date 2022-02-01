Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 13,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,580,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $706.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

