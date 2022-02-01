Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 112.9% in January

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the December 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.