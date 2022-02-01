AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of AVAV opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,844.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $142.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

