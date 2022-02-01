Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 160,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 465,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter.

PGHY stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

