Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Canon by 611.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 198,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Canon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,395 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Canon in the second quarter worth $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

