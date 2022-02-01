Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPE stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.