Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

