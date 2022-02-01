Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.