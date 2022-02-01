Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AMPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. 90,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,245. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.21% of Advanced Merger Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

