Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $360.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

