Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

