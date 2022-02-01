Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $534.30 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $252.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.66 and a 200 day moving average of $613.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

