AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.58. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,313. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

