Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 48.5% in January

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AOD traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.94. 335,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,305. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 60.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

