Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.50). Approximately 593,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 674,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.47).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £421.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.