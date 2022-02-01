AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 16,307 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 379,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

