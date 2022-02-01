AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 16,307 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AIR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 379,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
