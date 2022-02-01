975,000 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,654,000. Option Care Health comprises 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

OPCH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. 9,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

