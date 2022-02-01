908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 173.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,100 shares of company stock worth $1,092,919. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

