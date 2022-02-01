855 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

