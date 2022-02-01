$84.57 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post $84.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $307.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.93 million to $309.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $368.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,458. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $292,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,766 shares of company stock worth $1,703,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 874,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

