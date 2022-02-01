75,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLBL. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

GLBL stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

