5,677 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 157.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,338. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.75 and a 200 day moving average of $234.50. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

