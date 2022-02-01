525,000 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Purchased by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.83% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $525,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXLG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 837,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,835 shares of company stock worth $1,224,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

