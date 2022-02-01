$5.01 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. 428,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $72.54 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

