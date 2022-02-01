4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Trading Down 2.6%

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.55 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.50). Approximately 1,485,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,621,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

The company has a market cap of £67.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22.

About 4D pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

