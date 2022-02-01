$365.27 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $365.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $369.90 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKOH stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a PE ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

