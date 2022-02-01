352,591 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 3,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -62.90.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock worth $277,607,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

