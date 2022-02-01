$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will report sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,400. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

