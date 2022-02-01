31,295 Shares in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of VersaBank. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VBNK opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05. VersaBank. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.33.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. VersaBank. had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VersaBank. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. VersaBank.’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

