311,526 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 253.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.63. 36,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,512. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

