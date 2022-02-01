$30.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $30.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.69 billion and the highest is $31.89 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $131.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105,604. Comcast has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

