$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.56. 92,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,462. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

