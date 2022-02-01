2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in 2U were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

TWOU stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

