299,786 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 299,786 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

