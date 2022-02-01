$268.39 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report sales of $268.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $267.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

