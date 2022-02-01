24,200 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 531,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,337,000 after buying an additional 30,876 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

NUE stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

