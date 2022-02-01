211,601 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 211,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,338,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,308,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,090,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

