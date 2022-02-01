$201.97 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $201.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.70 million to $202.20 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $191.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $755.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

