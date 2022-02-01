$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $20.41 on Monday, reaching $555.23. 2,208,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $612.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a 1-year low of $364.59 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

