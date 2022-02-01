$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.36. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

