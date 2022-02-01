$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $11.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,604. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.77.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

