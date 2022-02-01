$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

