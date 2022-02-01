$17.59 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $17.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.72 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $79.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $84.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.56 billion to $85.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,996,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,023. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.69, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

